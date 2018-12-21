Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

GSBC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.87. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $70,593.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

