Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Employers worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $124,872.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $850,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,004 shares of company stock worth $301,682. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.86. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $228.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Employers had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

