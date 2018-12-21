Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:GHL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $481.92 million, a PE ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 1.16. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Greenhill bought 219,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,581.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 282,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,717.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $988,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 483,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,994 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.