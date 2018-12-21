GreenSky (GSKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on GreenSky to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $180,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $185,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

