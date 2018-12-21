Greif (GEF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of GEF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 10,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Greif by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

