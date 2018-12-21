Greif (GEF) Shares Down 18%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)’s share price traded down 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.48. 953,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 189,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Greif to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $987.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 17.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Greif by 5.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Greif by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

