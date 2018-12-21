Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $127.95 and a 52 week high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

