Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Santander

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 462,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 258,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,513,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after buying an additional 420,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,494,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,182,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 143,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.