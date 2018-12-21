Gryphon Capital Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

GCI opened at A$2.00 ($1.42) on Friday.

