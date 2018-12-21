GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN’s (GSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $5.50 price objective on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

