GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $573,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $4,664,542. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

