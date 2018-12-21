GSE Systems (GVP) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) – Stock analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of GSE Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Dawson James analyst B. Sine forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Dawson James also issued estimates for GSE Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GSE Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GSE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

GVP opened at $2.36 on Thursday. GSE Systems has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.46% of GSE Systems worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

