Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancorp were worth $29,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBNK opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

GBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

