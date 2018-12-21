Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of -0.08.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.08% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

