H E. Timanus, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.14 per share, for a total transaction of $295,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,315.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PB traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $79.20.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.62%.
PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.
