Hammerson (HMSO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

HMSO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 539 ($7.04) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hammerson to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 530.77 ($6.94).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.47) on Monday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of £523.38 ($683.89).

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

