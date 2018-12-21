Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of HMSNF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888. Hammerson has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.84.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

