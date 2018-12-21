Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1588 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RORE opened at $13.94 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/hartford-multifactor-reit-etf-rore-to-issue-0-16-quarterly-dividend.html.

