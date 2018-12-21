Hat.Exchange Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (HAT)

Hat.Exchange (CURRENCY:HAT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Hat.Exchange token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hat.Exchange has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hat.Exchange has a total market cap of $659,113.00 and $0.00 worth of Hat.Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.02756766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00142913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00176009 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026054 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Hat.Exchange Token Profile

Hat.Exchange was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Hat.Exchange’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,550 tokens. Hat.Exchange’s official Twitter account is @hawalatoday. Hat.Exchange’s official website is hat.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hat.Exchange

