Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €44.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.40 ($45.82).

FRA:ZAL opened at €22.21 ($25.83) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

