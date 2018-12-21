Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hawaiian Electric have outperformed its industry in the past year. Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets. Notably, airlines have increased scheduled air seats to Hawaii particularly from the Western U.S. This should further fuel visitor arrivals in Hawaii, thereby boosting electricity demand in the state and in turn profits of Hawaiian Electric. However, Hawaiian Electric depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Fluctuations in the oil price in the global market also might hamper stocks like Hawaiian Electric. Any rise in price of natural gas without a spike in power price will affect the company’s ability to generate power.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 109.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 350,210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

