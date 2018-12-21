Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $26.83 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/hawaiian-holdings-inc-ha-holdings-lifted-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.