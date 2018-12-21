HB Fuller Co (FUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 1,430,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,253. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.75 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $189,975.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,358,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,809,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 335,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

