Hdac Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (HDAC)

Hdac (CURRENCY:HDAC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Hdac has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $129,305.00 worth of Hdac was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hdac has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hdac coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hdac alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.02722170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00142922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00175795 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011793 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Hdac Coin Profile

Hdac (HDAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Hdac’s total supply is 11,491,947,233 coins. Hdac’s official Twitter account is @hdactech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hdac is www.hdactech.com.

Buying and Selling Hdac

Hdac can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hdac directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hdac should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hdac using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hdac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hdac and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.