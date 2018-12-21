Head-To-Head Comparison: Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 2 4 0 2.67 Merit Medical Systems 1 0 8 0 2.78

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.07%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $68.44, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 4.22 $1.71 million $0.05 527.20 Merit Medical Systems $727.85 million 3.85 $27.52 million $1.28 39.95

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Merit Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems 0.36% 0.62% 0.41% Merit Medical Systems 4.72% 10.86% 6.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Cardiovascular Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

