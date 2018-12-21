Head to Head Comparison: OpGen (OPGN) versus Psychemedics (PMD)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. OpGen does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OpGen has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -395.63% -238.35% -118.17% Psychemedics 14.24% 26.58% 18.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OpGen and Psychemedics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.21 million 2.56 -$15.41 million ($9.78) -0.10 Psychemedics $39.70 million 2.05 $6.12 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OpGen and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 531.58%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Summary

Psychemedics beats OpGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

