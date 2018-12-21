Head-To-Head Contrast: AptarGroup (ATR) versus Trailblazer Resources (TBLZ)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Trailblazer Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.43 $220.03 million $3.44 27.78 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AptarGroup and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AptarGroup presently has a consensus target price of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.52% 18.42% 7.70% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Trailblazer Resources does not pay a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Trailblazer Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

