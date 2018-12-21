Head to Head Contrast: Wageworks (WAGE) vs. Viad (VVI)

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wageworks and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wageworks $364.71 million 2.77 $20.20 million N/A N/A Viad $1.31 billion 0.74 $57.70 million $2.62 18.26

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Wageworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wageworks and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wageworks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wageworks presently has a consensus target price of $48.62, indicating a potential upside of 90.82%. Given Wageworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wageworks is more favorable than Viad.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wageworks and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wageworks N/A N/A N/A Viad 2.34% 9.90% 4.63%

Volatility and Risk

Wageworks has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wageworks does not pay a dividend. Viad pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wageworks beats Viad on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and recreational attractions; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services; and operates Poken event engagement, a cloud-based visitor engagement and measurement platform, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

