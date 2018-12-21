Head to Head Review: Celcuity (CELC) vs. Its Rivals

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Celcuity to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -30.00 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 351.24

Celcuity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.88% -222.78% -36.58%

Volatility & Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Celcuity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 143 576 684 36 2.43

Celcuity presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celcuity beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

