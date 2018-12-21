Head to Head Review: Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) versus Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Pattern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 1.92 N/A N/A N/A Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.36 -$17.90 million $0.19 96.26

Enel Generacion Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group.

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enel Generacion Chile and Pattern Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Pattern Energy Group 1 4 7 0 2.50

Pattern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $22.05, suggesting a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than Enel Generacion Chile.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Pattern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82% Pattern Energy Group 30.81% 7.35% 3.20%

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats Enel Generacion Chile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

