Head-To-Head Survey: Astec Industries (ASTE) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) and Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Astec Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 12.74% 9.18% 8.46% Astec Industries -0.21% 9.06% 6.72%

Dividends

Astec Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) does not pay a dividend. Astec Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astec Industries has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Astec Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Astec Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Astec Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $98.61 million 1.66 $12.56 million N/A N/A Astec Industries $1.18 billion 0.57 $37.79 million $1.58 18.63

Astec Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Astec Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A Astec Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20

Astec Industries has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.67%. Given Astec Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astec Industries is more favorable than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments. The Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment. It serves asphalt producers, highway and heavy equipment contractors, wood pellet processors, and governmental agencies. The Aggregate and Mining Group segment offers jaw and cone crushers, horizontal and vertical shaft impactors, material handling products, roll rock crushers, stationary rockbreaker systems, vibrating feeders and screens, conveyors, inclined products, vertical and horizontal screens, and sand classifying and washing equipment. This segment serves distributors, open mine operators, quarry operators, port and inland terminal operators, highway and heavy equipment contractors, and governmental agencies. The Energy Group segment offers drilling rigs; diesel pump trailers for fracking and cleaning oil and gas wells; concrete plants; commercial and industrial burners; combustion control systems; heating equipment; roofing material and rubber plants; chemical, oil sands, and energy related processing products; heat transfer processing equipment; and thermal fluid storage tanks, waste heat recovery equipment, blower trucks, whole-tree pulpwood and biomass chippers, and horizontal grinders. It serves oil, gas, and water well drilling industry contractors; processors of oil, gas, and biomass for energy production; ready mix concrete producers; and contractors in the construction and demolition recycling markets. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

