Head-To-Head Survey: Siebert Financial (SIEB) & Navient (NAVI)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 67.9% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 25.77% 90.11% 75.71% Navient 4.29% 13.43% 0.44%

Dividends

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Siebert Financial does not pay a dividend. Navient pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Siebert Financial and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 1 3 4 0 2.38

Navient has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.03%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $13.11 million 22.04 $2.15 million N/A N/A Navient $5.18 billion 0.43 $292.00 million $1.79 4.86

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides custodial services; and data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains 10 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans; and originates private education refinance loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education, financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

