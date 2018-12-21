Head-To-Head Survey: SofTech (SOFT) and Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SofTech and Aerohive Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech $4.17 million 0.03 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.19 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -8.00

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerohive Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SofTech and Aerohive Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerohive Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aerohive Networks has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Aerohive Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than SofTech.

Volatility & Risk

SofTech has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and Aerohive Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Aerohive Networks -10.39% -74.73% -11.57%

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager NG, a network management application that features an updated user, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, healthcare, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

