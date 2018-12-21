Headlam Group (HEAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 640 ($8.36). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HEAD stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Friday. Headlam Group has a 12 month low of GBX 424 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 654.50 ($8.55).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

