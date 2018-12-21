Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $132.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $151.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/helen-of-troy-limited-hele-shares-bought-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.