Helical’s (HLCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities raised Helical to a buy rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.64) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.12) on Tuesday. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 386.50 ($5.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

