Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Energen Co. (EGN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,772,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

EGN opened at $72.12 on Friday. Energen Co. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. Equities analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGN. Argus lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

