Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.32 Million Position in The Western Union Company (WU)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in The Western Union by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 786,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $339,381.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $984,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $425,914. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

WU opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

