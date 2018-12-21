Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,433,300 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $166,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.01.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

