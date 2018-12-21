Herman Miller (MLHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 720656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,091,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 183.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 235.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

