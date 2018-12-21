Herman Miller (MLHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.67 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.53%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Herman Miller updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.59-0.63 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.63 EPS.

MLHR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,387.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,792,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,830,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 143,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,411,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

