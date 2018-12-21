Hess (HES) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.51. 5,908,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,825,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hess to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Hess’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after buying an additional 196,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,356,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,005,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

