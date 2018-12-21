Hexx (HXX) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Hexx coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.02796592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.04958218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00788021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.01305172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.01571114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00365751 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

