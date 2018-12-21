Hickok (HICKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS HICKA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. Hickok has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hickok had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

About Hickok

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

