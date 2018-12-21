Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Position Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $144,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 44.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

