Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,975,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 144,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 272,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 58.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

