Holo (HOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Holo has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, Binance and OOOBTC. Holo has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and $1.41 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.02954132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00140439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00174369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025028 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025013 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OOOBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy, ABCC, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

