Hooper Holmes (HPHW) vs. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Financial Survey

Hooper Holmes (OTCMKTS:HPHW) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hooper Holmes alerts:

This table compares Hooper Holmes and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooper Holmes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $20.09 billion 1.01 $1.45 billion $2.21 14.92

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Hooper Holmes.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hooper Holmes does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hooper Holmes and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooper Holmes N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.71% 10.87% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hooper Holmes and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooper Holmes 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 4 6 0 2.60

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.4% of Hooper Holmes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats Hooper Holmes on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hooper Holmes

Hooper Holmes, Inc. provides health and wellness services in the United States. The company offers on-site screenings and flu shots, laboratory testing, risk assessment, and sample collection services to individuals as part of health and wellness programs offered through organizations sponsoring such programs, including corporate and government employers, health plans, hospital systems, health care management companies, wellness companies, brokers and consultants, disease management organizations, reward administrators, third party administrators, clinical research organizations, and academic institutions. Its screening services include scheduling of individual and group screenings, and organizing health and wellness events; screening event management; provision and fulfillment of supplies at screening events; ScreeningPro tablet technology that streamlines the screening experience for participants eliminating the need to fill out paper forms; performing biometric health screenings; administration of flu shots, cotinine, and other specialized testing; coordination of lab testing of blood specimens and other fluids; onsite participant health and wellbeing coaching; onsite health consultation services; data processing and transmission; analytics to identify critical values of lab tests and notification services; the delivery of other onsite or in-home services; and support of data collection for academic and clinical research organizations. The company's health and wellness services include access to wellness portal; wellness assessments; incentive management; year-round education, activities, and individual and team challenges; health coaching for lifestyle, health risk improvement, and chronic condition management; data analytics and reporting; communication and engagement; and wellness program advisory services. It also offers assembly services for medical kits for sale to third parties. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist and intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; and offers non-dialysis products, including acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The company sells its products to clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,752 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 50 countries. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, and internationally. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hooper Holmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooper Holmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.