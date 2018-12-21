Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $265.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.12. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold acquired 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

