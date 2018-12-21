Howard Dvorkin Purchases 30,000 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) major shareholder Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 167,007 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $120,245.04.

On Thursday, November 8th, Howard Dvorkin bought 90,114 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $65,783.22.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Howard Dvorkin bought 68,599 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $54,193.21.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 50,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $40,197.57.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.68 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.14% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

